Probe opened into website posting officers’ personal data

An urgent preliminary examination was ordered by the Thessaloniki Prosecutor’s Office on Friday after the publication of personal data on 21 police officers – most of them elected trade unionists – by an anti-establishment website.

In a written request, the Prosecutor’s Office called on the Hellenic Police’s cybercrime division to conduct an investigation to identify the authors of the announcement and to establish whether breaches of personal data were committed, and if there is a case for the incitement of crime and the spreading of fake news.

The website published the names and addresses of police officers while the post was signed by the self-proclaimed “Organization of Anarchist Action” group.