athens-reacts-to-turkish-plans-over-famagusta

The Greek Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning plans to reopen part of Famagusta in Turkish-occupied Cyprus announced on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The ministry said the latest announcement is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, as well as with the conclusions of the European Council and the calls by the international community.

“Turkey must immediately stop its provocative and lawless behavior and comply with international law,” it said.

It added that Athens will continue to work with Nicosia for a “just and sustainable” peace settlement along the principle of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.