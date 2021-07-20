Mitsotakis urges Turkey to abandon threats against Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday marked the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, calling for a peace settlement that reunifies Cyprus in a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“It’s time Turkey abandoned the meaningless policy of threats against Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot [population],” Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post.

“These threats are, after all, also directed against international law and stability in the region; [they are directed] against the European Union and 21st century values. This is why they will not be tolerated,” he said.

The Greek premier said that the 47 years since the Turkish invasion have demonstrated that “only the enforcement of UN resolutions and EU decisions can heal the wound at the heart of the Mediterraenan,” and called for a resumption of talks for a united Cyprus on the basis of a bizonal and bicommunal federation. “[For] a European state of peace and progress for its people and its neighbors.”