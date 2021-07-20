NEWS

Mitsotakis urges Turkey to abandon threats against Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots

mitsotakis-urges-turkey-to-abandon-threats-against-cyprus-turkish-cypriots
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives for a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday marked the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, calling for a peace settlement that reunifies Cyprus in a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

“It’s time Turkey abandoned the meaningless policy of threats against Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot [population],” Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post.

“These threats are, after all, also directed against international law and stability in the region; [they are directed] against the European Union and 21st century values. This is why they will not be tolerated,” he said.

The Greek premier said that the 47 years since the Turkish invasion have demonstrated that “only the enforcement of UN resolutions and EU decisions can heal the wound at the heart of the Mediterraenan,” and called for a resumption of talks for a united Cyprus on the basis of a bizonal and bicommunal federation. “[For] a European state of peace and progress for its people and its neighbors.”

 

Cyprus Turkey Anniversary
READ MORE
panagiotopoulos-to-attend-cyprus-memorial-for-soldiers-killed-in-1974-invasion
IMAGES

Panagiotopoulos to attend Cyprus memorial for soldiers killed in 1974 invasion

dendias-tweets-on-berlin-wall-anniversary-with-reference-to-nicosia
NEWS

Dendias tweets on Berlin Wall anniversary with reference to Nicosia

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan places carnations at a monument during a ceremony in the capital Ankara, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey marks 5th anniversary of crushed military coup

pm-highlights-european-identity-of-greece
NEWS

PM highlights European identity of Greece

greece-celebrates-40-years-since-eu-accession
IMAGES

Greece celebrates 40 years since EU accession

[Intime News]
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou visiting Ionian islands to mark anniversary of union with Greece