NEWS

Sakellaropoulou visiting Ionian islands to mark anniversary of union with Greece

sakellaropoulou-visiting-ionian-islands-to-mark-anniversary-of-union-with-greece
[Intime News]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Corfu οn Thursday and Friday to attend the ceremony for the 157th anniversary of the Union of the Ionian Islands with Greece.

Sakellaropoulou will meet the rectorate of the Ionian University shortly after 6 p.m. and then, at 7 p.m. she will lay a wreath at the tomb of Ioannis Kapodistrias at the Holy Monastery of Platytera.

She will then attend a regional authority event to mark the anniversary of the integration of the Ionian Islands and at 8.30 p.m. she will attend a dinner given by the Ionian islands governor.

On Friday, she will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Union of the Ionian Islands.

[ANA-MPA]

Anniversary
READ MORE
A member of the Pontic Association, dressed in traditional costume, attends the events for the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of Pontic Greeks in Syntagma, Athens, on Wednesday 19 May 2021. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Pontic Greek genocide remembered

tsipras-we-honor-the-memory-of-the-victims-of-pontic-greek-genocide
NEWS

Tsipras: ‘We honor the memory of the victims of Pontic Greek genocide’

pm-marks-anniversary-of-pontic-genocide
NEWS

PM marks anniversary of Pontic Genocide

parliament-to-be-lit-up-to-mark-genocide-of-pontic-greeks
NEWS

Parliament to be lit up to mark genocide of Pontic Greeks

[Costas Baltas/REUTERS]
NEWS

Dendias marks Pontic Greek genocide

mitsotakis-marks-anniversary-of-fatal-marfin-bank-arson-attack
NEWS

Mitsotakis marks anniversary of fatal Marfin Bank arson attack