sakellaropoulou-visiting-ionian-islands-to-mark-anniversary-of-union-with-greece

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is visiting Corfu οn Thursday and Friday to attend the ceremony for the 157th anniversary of the Union of the Ionian Islands with Greece.

Sakellaropoulou will meet the rectorate of the Ionian University shortly after 6 p.m. and then, at 7 p.m. she will lay a wreath at the tomb of Ioannis Kapodistrias at the Holy Monastery of Platytera.

She will then attend a regional authority event to mark the anniversary of the integration of the Ionian Islands and at 8.30 p.m. she will attend a dinner given by the Ionian islands governor.

On Friday, she will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Union of the Ionian Islands.

[ANA-MPA]