Greece sixth for most expensive gas in Europe, survey finds

Greece emerged on Wednesday as the sixth most expensive country for gasoline in Europe with an average rate of 1.67 euros per liter, according to international car comparison site EnjoyTravel.com that has released its official Cheapest and Most Expensive Fuel Prices in Europe list.

The comparison was made sourcing data from the European Commission Oil Bulletin and global petrolprices.com, which collates data from local automobile associations and gas stations.

The average price of gasoline around the world is €1.03 per liter.