NEWS

Greece sixth for most expensive gas in Europe, survey finds

greece-sixth-for-most-expensive-gas-in-europe-survey-finds

Greece emerged on Wednesday as the sixth most expensive country for gasoline in Europe with an average rate of 1.67 euros per liter, according to international car comparison site EnjoyTravel.com that has released its official Cheapest and Most Expensive Fuel Prices in Europe list.

The comparison was made sourcing data from the European Commission Oil Bulletin and global petrolprices.com, which collates data from local automobile associations and gas stations.

The average price of gasoline around the world is €1.03 per liter.

Energy Travel
READ MORE
greece-s-green-transition-strategy-lauded
NEWS

Greece’s green transition strategy lauded

[EPA]
NEWS

Ankara renews East Med escalation

turkish-company-applies-to-explore-for-oil-in-east-med
NEWS

Turkish company applies to explore for oil in east Med

edorgan-lashes-out-at-eu-over-cyprus
NEWS

Edorgan lashes out at EU over Cyprus

turkey-plans-more-drilling-off-cyprus
NEWS

Turkey plans more drilling off Cyprus

erdogan-says-turkey-will-carry-on-searching-for-gas-in-mediterranean
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will carry on searching for gas in Mediterranean