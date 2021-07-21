fm-dendias-meets-with-cyprus-president-anastasiades

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades met in Nicosia on Wednesday, a day after a controversial visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Turkish-occupied north of the island.

Cyprus’ foreign minister, Nikos Christodoulides, also attended.

After the meeting, Dendias said that the three held an extensive discussion on the next steps in tackling Turkey’s “illegal activity” in Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkey said on Tuesday that a small part of abandoned Varosha, left fenced in to rot for 47 years, would come under civilian control for potential resettlement.

Dendias noted that “in total coordination, we shall make diplomatic moves at the United Nations, the European Council and all international forums.”

He continued that “neither Greece nor the Republic of Cyprus – nor the United Nations or the European Council, we believe – will tolerate Turkish illegal actions, or imposing a fait accompli on the ground.”

Earlier, in a Twitter post Dendias said that he also met with the mayor of Famagusta and members of the municipal council, with whom he held a briefing “regarding the implications of Turkey’s recent illegal actions in Varosha”.

[ANA-MPA]