biden-committed-to-maintaining-turkey-sanctions-over-s-400

US President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday.

In congressional testimony, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities’ announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up US criticism.

[Reuters]