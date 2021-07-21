NEWS

Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400

[Reuters]

US President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior US diplomat said on Wednesday.

In congressional testimony, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities’ announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up US criticism. 

[Reuters]

US Cyprus Turkey
