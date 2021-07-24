pm-marks-47th-anniversary-of-the-restoration-of-democracy-in-greece

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the entrance of the Maximos Mansion to welcome Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, earlier this month. The upcoming vote on the protocols of the 2018 deal between the two countries will present the Greek leader with a tricky political conundrum. [EPA]

Greece is celebrating 47 years of “a democratic trajectory” with the formation of a national unity government on July 24 in 1974 under Prime Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, after the end of the country’s seven-year military dictatorship, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday to mark the οccassion.

The country is thus “adding yet another page to the largest chapter of political normalcy in its history,” he said, noting that the day “is dedicated to the protagonists” of the fight against the dictatorship.

This day coincides also with two centuries of the nation’s “life in freedom” and with “40 years of its European experience,” Mitsotakis added, in reference to Greece’s bicentennial of the start of its 1821 War of Independence and the 40 years since its EU accession.