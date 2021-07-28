NEWS

Group claims responsibility for Vyronas arson attacks

group-claims-responsibility-for-vyronas-arson-attacks

Self-styled anarchists have claimed responsibility for two arson attacks against businesses owned by the wife of Greece’s civil protection chief Nikos Hardalias two months ago.

In a statement posted on the far-left Athens Indymedia website late Tuesday, the group, which calls itself “Proletarian Nucleus,” said the attacks were in retaliation for the conservative government’s alleged handling of the coronavirus pandemic and policies against workers.

A gym and a children clothings store in the Athens suburb of Vyronas were damaged by homemade bombs in the early hours of May 23. No injuries were reported but both buildings were damaged. 

Terrorism Crime
