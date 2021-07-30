NEWS

Companies vulnerable to digital attacks, says report

companies-vulnerable-to-digital-attacks-says-report

The measures taken by several Greek companies and employees to protect their organization’s files from malicious online attacks are not enough, according to a recent survey by Aboutpeople on behalf of Kaspersky.

The report states that many Greek employees are unaware of key steps to achieve protection of their business data. Around 57.9%, it said, use personal social networking channels and chatting applications for internal communication with colleagues and sharing business files.

At the same time, a significant percentage have neither VPN (26%) nor antivirus software (14%) installed on their computer, leaving sensitive information exposed to potentially harmful computer viruses, malware and other cyber threats.

​​​​​​Tellingly, the survey found that 75% of employees have not received relevant training from their companies regarding security and protection against cyber attacks during teleworking.

Security
READ MORE
zakynthos-police-beefed-up-in-response-to-mob-hits
NEWS

Zakynthos police beefed up in response to mob hits

[Turkish Navy]
NEWS

Turkish coast guard fires warning shots after denying Greek Cypriot marine police on migration patrol

[Turkish Navy]
NEWS

Turkish patrol boat fires warning shots against Cypriot coast guard vessel

dendias-slams-turkey-s-gunboat-diplomacy-calls-for-greater-us-presence-in-region
NEWS

Dendias slams Turkey’s ‘gunboat diplomacy,’ calls for greater US presence in region

greece-to-forge-national-security-policy-by-year-end
NEWS

Greece to forge national security policy by year-end

turkish-company-applies-to-explore-for-oil-in-east-med
NEWS

Turkish company applies to explore for oil in east Med