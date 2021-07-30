Companies vulnerable to digital attacks, says report

The measures taken by several Greek companies and employees to protect their organization’s files from malicious online attacks are not enough, according to a recent survey by Aboutpeople on behalf of Kaspersky.

The report states that many Greek employees are unaware of key steps to achieve protection of their business data. Around 57.9%, it said, use personal social networking channels and chatting applications for internal communication with colleagues and sharing business files.

At the same time, a significant percentage have neither VPN (26%) nor antivirus software (14%) installed on their computer, leaving sensitive information exposed to potentially harmful computer viruses, malware and other cyber threats.

​​​​​​Tellingly, the survey found that 75% of employees have not received relevant training from their companies regarding security and protection against cyber attacks during teleworking.