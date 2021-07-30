NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 2,845 new cases, 12 deaths

coronavirus-2-845-new-cases-12-deaths
[Stephanie Lecocq/EPA]

Greek health authorities announced 2,845 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, as well as 12 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 165 early Friday afternoon, up from 157 a day earlier and 130 last Friday.

A record 118,933 tests were administered, with 2.39% turning positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 948 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 319. 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 490,552 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,948 fatalities.

