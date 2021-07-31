prominent-shipowner-andreas-potamianos-dies

Andreas Potamianos, one of Greece’s most prominent shipowners, passed away on Friday at the age of 88.

The former chairman of the Greek Shipowners’ Association for Passenger Ships (SEEN) was born in 1933 in Piraeus to a family of shipowners.

He studied law at the University of Athens and did a postgraduate degree on maritime law at the London School of Economics.

He served as the chair of SEEN from 1980 until 2002 and was also the president of the Greek-Chinese Association, of Special Olympics Greece and of the Yacht Club of Greece.

Potamianos further served on the boards of the National Bank of Greece and the Hellenic Red Cross, as well as participating in the committee that successfully bid for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.