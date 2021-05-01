Paul Ioannidis, close associate of Aristotle Onassis, passes away

Paul Ioannidis, one of the closest associates of shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, passed away on Saturday, aged 97.

Ioannidis, trained as a fighter pilot by the RAF in Zimbabwe, was part of the Hellenic Royal Force until 1947. He spent many years working for Onassis-owned Olympic Airlines, eventually serving as its General Director.

In his will, Onassis, who died in 1975, appointed Ioannidis a lifetime member of the Board of Directors of the Onassis Foundation. Ioannidis was elected vice-president of the Foundation’s Board in 1992, a position he would hold until 2005. He would continue to be a part of the Foundation as an honorary vice-president of the Board, as well as a member of the Advisory Committee.

He also served as Chairman of the Board in all companies owned by Christina Onassis, daughter of Aristotle, and was an executor of her will. Additionally, he served as a trustee for the estate of Christina’s daughter, Athina Onassis.