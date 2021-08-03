Hottest temperature on Tuesday clocks in at 47.1C, as heatwave continues

The town of Langadas, near Thessaloniki in northern Greece, recorded the country’s highest temperature on Tuesday, clocking in at a sweltering 47.1 degrees Celsius.

According to readings from 205 weather stations installed by the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) in different parts of the country, Langadas was followed by Makrakomi in the region of Fthiotida with 46.2C and Arfara in Messinia in the southwestern Peloponnese with 46.1C.

Stylida, Kranidi, Sparta and Argos followed, with temperatures between 45.6 and 45.9 Celsius.

In the Greek capital, the highest temperature of the day, 45C, was recorded in the industrial zones of Aspropyrgos and Acharnon.

The NOA’s weather service, Meteo.gr, warned that the intense heat is expected to continue on Wednesday as well, with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, including Athens (41-43C) and the islands of the central Aegean and Crete (40-43), the eastern Aegean (42-44) and the Ionian (40-42).