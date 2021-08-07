NEWS

Lawyer probed over fire comments on social media

The head of the Athens Court of First Instance has ordered a preliminary investigation into the social media posts of an Athenian lawyer who, among other things, stated that she was praying and using voodoo so that the northern Attica suburbs of “Ekali and Kastri are also destroyed by the fires,” because “this is the only way this useless government will fall.” 

The probe will try to ascertain whether the lawyer in question has committed criminal offenses such as incitement to commit a misdemeanor or felony. 

She has also been referred to the disciplinary council of the Athens Bar Association.

 

