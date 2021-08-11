WWF rejects claims Evia wildfires were set to make way for wind turbines 

WWF Hellas’ director of environmental policy, Theodota Nantsou, dismissed speculation and conspiracy theories that forests in Evia were burnt in order to allow for the installation of wind turbines.

In a post on Facebook, Nantsou cited the legal expert Giorgos Karavokiris, who weighed in on a relevant decision of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, regarding reforestation.

“One does not need to burn the forest to install renewable energy sources,” she wrote, noting that, if anything, a fire would prevent the project.