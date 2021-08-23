pm-meets-eu-parliament-vp-to-discuss-afghanistan

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the vice president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola met in Athens on Monday to discuss the need for the protection of the Greek and the European borders in light of the situation in Afghanistan.

Mitsotakis said that the EU should support the countries close to Afghanistan and ensure that there will not be additional migration flows to Europe.

On her part, Matsola said that “Europe will continue to stand by Greece’s side” and with the member states that are on the frontline of migration.