Police arrest five arrests at Athens anti-vaxx demo

Police said Sunday that five people were arrested out of 47 detained on Sunday during clashes at an anti-vaccination rally in Syntagma Square in central Athens.

According to the police the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails, flares, bottles and other objects at riot officers.

Attended by some 7,500 protesters, some holding crosses, the rally’s central slogan was “Greeks will not be forced into submission – no to vaccination.”

Police made limited use of tear gas and a water canon to disperse rioters. The bulk of the people attending the demo left by around 9.30 p.m., though small groups remained in the area.

