new-civil-protection-ministry-introduced-in-cabinet-reshuffle

A cabinet reshuffle that introduces a new Ministry for Civil Protection and Crisis Management in the wake of this month’s devastating wildfires and brings changes to the leadership of three key ministries was announced by the center-right government on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is appointing former defense minister and armed forces chief Evangelos Apostolakis, a retired admiral, at the helm of the new ministry, which will also have jurisdiction over fire-fighting, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou announced, adding that Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias – who was at the forefront of the pandemic and wildfire responses – is being moved to the Ministry Defense, where he will serve under incumbent Nikos Panagiotopoulos as deputy.

In other major changes to the government’s makeup, Michalis Chrysochoidis is being replaced at the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection by Panagiotis Theodorikakos and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias is taking over the Tourism portfolio from Haris Theocharis.

Kikilias will be replaced at the Health Ministry by Thanasis (Thanos) Plevris, with Assimina (Mina) Gaga, a doctor and head of one of the pneumonology departments at the capital’s Covid referral Sotiria Hospital, appointed as his deputy.

MPs Andreas Katsaniotis and Simos Kedikoglou, meanwhile, are named deputy foreign minister for Greeks abroad and deputy minister of fishing, respectively, and Michalis Papadopoulos will have responsibility for transport at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Ministers of Finance Christos Staikouras, Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Culture Lina Mendoni, Education Niki Kerameus, Labor Kostis Hatzidakis, Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, Justice Kostas Tsiaras, Interior Makis Voridis, Migration Notis Mitarakis, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Infrastructure and Transport Kostas A. Karamanlis, Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis and Rural Development and Food Spilios Livanos remain in place.

Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis and Minister of State for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos also retain their posts.