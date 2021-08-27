far-right-groups-seek-to-capitalize-on-devastating-wildfires

Far-right and self-proclaimed fascist groups have sought to profit from the recent wildfires in Attica, Evia and the Peloponnese, promoting the notion they stepped in to fill the void left by what they describe as an inept state.

One of these groups organized an initiative through its website called “Greek Initiative,” collecting basic necessities for fire victims and firefighters. It said it aimed to forge solidarity among Greeks in the absence of the state. Similar initiatives were taken by the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party after the deadly fires in Mati in 2018.

The presence of extremists on fire fronts has also been linked by some analysts to violent attacks against TV crews.

A far-right demo will be held against mandatory vaccinations this Sunday with the participation, among others, of supporters of the Great Replacement theory, which claims there is “a murderous plan for the biomedical extermination of the Greeks.”