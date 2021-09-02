Israeli Embassy: Theodorakis’ work was ‘mirror to his soul and Greek history’

Together with the Greek people, admirers of music all over the world and in Israel will mourn the passing of Mikis Theodorakis, the Embassy of Israel to Greece tweeted on Thursday.

“His work, mirror to his soul and Greek history, echoes in Israeli music and life. The ‘Ballad of Mauthausen,’ an important and beautiful musical piece on the Holocaust, speaks for the many, whose voice was lost forever,” the embassy said

“Despite some differences and arguments, we remember him and cherish his contribution to the world of music and humanity which will continue to live on.”