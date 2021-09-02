NEWS

Israeli Embassy: Theodorakis’ work was ‘mirror to his soul and Greek history’

Together with the Greek people, admirers of music all over the world and in Israel will mourn the passing of Mikis Theodorakis, the Embassy of Israel to Greece tweeted on Thursday. 

“His work, mirror to his soul and Greek history, echoes in Israeli music and life. The ‘Ballad of Mauthausen,’ an important and beautiful musical piece on the Holocaust, speaks for the many, whose voice was lost forever,” the embassy said

“Despite some differences and arguments, we remember him and cherish his contribution to the world of music and humanity which will continue to live on.”

In this January. 24, 1968 file photo, Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis sits in the Appeals Court, in Athens, Greece, after he had qualified to be released from prison under leniency measures enacted by the ruling Greek Junta. Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, died on Thursday. He was 96. [AP]
