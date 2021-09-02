Tributes paid in Russia on Theodorakis’ death

The death of Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis is an irreplaceable loss not only for Greek people but for the entire world, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Mentioning that Theodorakis had been decorated with several Russian and Soviet medals of distinction, she noted that his music became “a symbol of Greece for Russian citizens and for peoples across our country.”

Zakharova described the Greek composer as a “familiar person,” as “I think I grew up with his music, and I learned about his name.”

In public schools like the one she attended, Zakharova noted, his works were taught in music class and his biography was also studied. She also quoted him during her press briefing as saying that he felt very close to Russia, in admiration and gratitude for its sacrifices to save the world from Nazism.

Meanwhile, the Russian Orthodox Church sent its condolences to Theodorakis’ family

“His achievements in the art of music were repeatedly honored with international and national awards, including the highest distinction of the Russian Federation, the Order of Apostle St. Andrew the First-Called, noted Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, president of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate.

[ANA-MPA]