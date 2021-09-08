unvaccinated-army-general-resigns-hospital-director-post

An army general who was director of an Athens military hospital has resigned rather than take the Covid-19 vaccination, it has emerged.

The lieutenant general was director of NIMTS (417) military hospital in Athens.

According to private broadcaster SKAI, the director had informed the defence ministry ten days ago that he did not intend to be vaccinated. He was subsequently asked to resign, which he did.

The hospital has been placed under a provisional administrator.

On 1 September, the government ordered the suspension of all unvaccinated health care workers.

It is understood that more than 300 unvaccinated officers and members of the armed forces continue to serve in military hospitals as the document ordering their suspension has not been reached them.