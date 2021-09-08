NEWS

Unvaccinated army general resigns hospital director post

unvaccinated-army-general-resigns-hospital-director-post

An army general who was director of an Athens military hospital has resigned rather than take the Covid-19 vaccination, it has emerged.

The lieutenant general was director of NIMTS (417) military hospital in Athens.

According to private broadcaster SKAI, the director had informed the defence ministry ten days ago that he did not intend to be vaccinated. He was subsequently asked to resign, which he did.

The hospital has been placed under a provisional administrator.

On 1 September, the government ordered the suspension of all unvaccinated health care workers.

It is understood that more than 300 unvaccinated officers and members of the armed forces continue to serve in military hospitals as the document ordering their suspension has not been reached them.

Vaccine Defense
READ MORE
[Giorgos Zahos/Intime News]
NEWS

Departing French aerobatic team conduct Acropolis flyover

eu-should-enable-military-coalitions-to-tackle-crises-germany-says
NEWS

EU should enable military coalitions to tackle crises, Germany says

eu-must-create-rapid-reaction-force-top-officials-say
NEWS

EU must create rapid reaction force, top officials say

[A file photo of drone MQ-9 guardian/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Greece-US alliance getting stronger

View of a border fence between Greece and Turkey, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, August 10, 2021. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece completes border wall extension to deter potential Afghan migrants

[Nikos Panagiotopoulos' Twitter account]
NEWS

Armed Forces chief says border region is ‘impregnable’