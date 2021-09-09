EU Commissioner Schmit in Athens for talks on employment, TIF pavillion

European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit is visiting Athens on Thursday to discuss issues related to lifelong learning, employment policy and integration, following the approval of the Greek Recovery Plan in June.

The commissioner will meet with Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Labor Ministers Domna Michailidou, Panagiotis Tsakloglou, as well as Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, Deputy Minister Ioannis Tsakiris, the General Secretary of Public Investments and NSRF, Dimitris Skalkos and the Special Secretary of ECB Program Management, Niki Dandolou.

At 1.15 p.m., Schmit will attend a luncheon with representatives of the university community and at 5.30 p.m., he will meet with representatives of social partners at the offices of the European Commission Representation in Greece.

On Saturday, Schmit and the European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas will inaugurate the European Commission’s pavilion at the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair.

