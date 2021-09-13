greece-sends-missile-system-to-saudi-arabia

Greece is sending a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Saudi Arabia.

The battery, and the 120 men operating it, will remain in Saudi Arabia for an undetermined length of time to strengthen the country’s air defenses.

The Greek mission is a part of an international initiative following devastating drone attacks against refineries of Saudi Arabia’s public oil company Aramco in September 2019. The attack revealed the vulnerability of such installations.

Kathimerini had first revealed talks between Greece and Saudi Arabia about the missile system in January 2020.