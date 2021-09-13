NEWS

New Covid measures come into effect

new-covid-measures-come-into-effect

New testing requirements and attendance restrictions on people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 went into effect in Greece on Monday.
 
The measures include requiring weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, and allowing access to certain indoor venues only to those who are vaccinated or have a certificate verifying they have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.
 
The measures will apply through March 31. 

Under the new regulations, all private and public sector workers without a certificate proving vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19 will have to undergo one rapid test per week.
 
Two tests per week will be required for people working in academia, tourism, restaurants, cafes, bars, and in entertainment productions, as well as school and university students.
 
The tests will be conducted at private facilities, with the 10-euro cost to be paid by the tested individuals. Only school students will be eligible for free tests.
 
Indoor entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and cafes will only be accessible to vaccinated or recently recovered customers, with verification checks conducted at entrances through an app that scans Covid-19 certificates.
 
Unvaccinated people will be able to enter indoor movies, theaters, museums, archaeological sites and gyms only with proof of a negative rapid test conducted up to 48 hours earlier. Venues will have the right to admit only vaccinated customers if they wish.
 
Masks will be mandatory for everyone in indoor public areas and in outdoor crowded areas.
 
Proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative rapid test within the past 48 hours will also be required to travel by plane, train, boat or long-distance bus for anyone age 12 and over. For children ages 5-12, a self-test is acceptable, with the results uploaded to a government website.
 
Vaccines are freely available in Greece to anyone over the age of 12.

“If the measures are properly implemented, we should be able to avoid what happened last October,” infectious disease expert and government adviser Gkikas Magiorkinis said last week referring to a sharp increase of Covid-19 infections almost a year ago.
 
Health authorities announced 1,319 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 28 deaths.
 
The number of patients on ventilators was 378 early Sunday afternoon, up from 375 day earlier and down from 381 last Sunday. Of the 378, 38 were fully vaccinated.
 
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 615,157 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,169 fatalities. [AP, Kathimerini]
 
 

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
stricter-testing-rules-for-the-unvaccinated
NEWS

Stricter testing rules for the unvaccinated

[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister's Office/Via InTime News]
NEWS

Green light to be given for pediatricians to vaccinate 12-17 year-olds

The metropolitan bishop of Nafpaktos and Agios Vlassis, Hierotheos, gestures after getting his Covid-19 vaccine at an Athens hospital last December. ‘I just did the obvious thing,’ he said at the time, encouraging other members of the clergy to get the shot. [InTime News]
NEWS

Teachers, clerics next in line for mandatory vaccination?

[InTime News]
NEWS

Stiff penalties being introduced for vaccine and Covid test fraud

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Health experts are dreading a difficult fall

Health workers protest against mandatory vaccines on August 26 [InTime News]
NEWS

Mandatory vaccines will be ‘applied in full’ as deadline looms