Teachers, clerics next in line for mandatory vaccination?

The metropolitan bishop of Nafpaktos and Agios Vlassis, Hierotheos, gestures after getting his Covid-19 vaccine at an Athens hospital last December. ‘I just did the obvious thing,’ he said at the time, encouraging other members of the clergy to get the shot. [InTime News]

Government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou on Tuesday indicated that school teachers and clerics may be next in line – after medical workers – for mandatory vaccination against Covid-19, as new cases and deaths continue to rise.

“The option of expanding mandatory vaccination is likely everywhere, not just at schools. It will depend on the pandemic numbers and on how fast the rate of vaccinations rises,” he told Skai television.

“The possibility of mandatory vaccination is there for everyone. It is there for educators if this is deemed necessary, even though vaccination rates are pretty high in that sector. It is even being examined for the church,” he added, asked about which professional sectors are likely to be affected.

Oikonomou also addressed rumors that vaccines may be made compulsory for children, saying that “there is not such plan at this time.”

He indicated, however, that the government is putting together a campaign to get more parents on board with the vaccination of their children, saying that pediatricians “will spearhead the effort.”

“They need to get in the game of convincing people, with their knowledge, but also by getting vaccinated themselves,” he said of the doctors, adding that specific announcements will be made soon on how this will be accomplished.

As far as universities are concerned, Oikonomou said that vaccination posts will be set up outside campuses to encourage students and staff to get the shot.