Deaths from Covid-19 jumped to 51 on Monday from 28 the day before, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

EODY recorded 1,608 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 1,319 a day before.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14,223 confirmed fatalities and 616,765 infections.

The number of patients on ventilators was 379 on Monday afternoon versus 378 on Sunday afternoon.