NEWS

Greek health minister pays tribute to Dusan Ivkovic

greek-health-minister-pays-tribute-to-dusan-ivkovic
[AP]

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, a former basketball player, mourned the death on Thursday of Dusan Ivkovic, the legendary Serbian coach who led Yugoslavia to the 1990 world title and won two EuroLeague titles with Greek club Olympiakos.

Kikilias played under Ivkovic at Panionios and AEK, where they celebrated winning the European Saporta and two Greek Cups.

“There are people who shape your personality and play a key role in your life. ‘Duda’ was like that for me,” he said in a Twitter post.

“He was tough with me but fair, he taught me to respect myself and to claim what I deserve with pride,” he added.

Serbian media reported that he died in a Belgrade hospital after lung failure at the age of 77.

Death Basketball
READ MORE
[AP]
SPORTS

Legendary Serbian coach Dusan Ivkovic dies

bucks-amp-8217-antetokounmpo-joins-brewers-amp-8217-ownership-group
ECONOMY

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

Fans of the NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, cheer and take pictures at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Sunday. [AP]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

[INTIME]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpos return to Greece with NBA trophy

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, during a parade for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, in Milwaukee. [AP]
SPORTS

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

title-rewards-antetokounmpo-s-decision-to-commit-to-bucks
SPORTS

Title rewards Antetokounmpo’s decision to commit to Bucks