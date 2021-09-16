greek-health-minister-pays-tribute-to-dusan-ivkovic

Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, a former basketball player, mourned the death on Thursday of Dusan Ivkovic, the legendary Serbian coach who led Yugoslavia to the 1990 world title and won two EuroLeague titles with Greek club Olympiakos.

Kikilias played under Ivkovic at Panionios and AEK, where they celebrated winning the European Saporta and two Greek Cups.

“There are people who shape your personality and play a key role in your life. ‘Duda’ was like that for me,” he said in a Twitter post.

“He was tough with me but fair, he taught me to respect myself and to claim what I deserve with pride,” he added.

Serbian media reported that he died in a Belgrade hospital after lung failure at the age of 77.