legendary-serbian-coach-dusan-ivkovic-dies

Legendary Serbian coach Dusan Ivkovic has died at the age of 77, the country’s Basketball Federation announced on Thursday morning.

During his 46 years active career, Ivkovic won numerous titles and coached teams such as Partizan, CSKA, Dinamo Moscow, Radnicki, and Greek teams Aris, PAOK, Panionios, Olympiacos, AEK, as well as the Serbian national team.

He was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017 and named a EuroLeague Basketball Legend in 2017. He announced his retirement from professional coaching in 2016.