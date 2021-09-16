SPORTS

Legendary Serbian coach Dusan Ivkovic dies

legendary-serbian-coach-dusan-ivkovic-dies
[AP]

Legendary Serbian coach Dusan Ivkovic has died at the age of 77, the country’s Basketball Federation announced on Thursday morning.

During his 46 years active career, Ivkovic won numerous titles and coached teams such as Partizan, CSKA, Dinamo Moscow, Radnicki, and Greek teams Aris, PAOK, Panionios, Olympiacos, AEK, as well as the Serbian national team.

He was elected to the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017 and named a EuroLeague Basketball Legend in 2017. He announced his retirement from professional coaching in 2016.

Basketball Death
READ MORE
bucks-amp-8217-antetokounmpo-joins-brewers-amp-8217-ownership-group
ECONOMY

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

Fans of the NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, cheer and take pictures at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Sunday. [AP]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

[INTIME]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpos return to Greece with NBA trophy

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, during a parade for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, in Milwaukee. [AP]
SPORTS

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

title-rewards-antetokounmpo-s-decision-to-commit-to-bucks
SPORTS

Title rewards Antetokounmpo’s decision to commit to Bucks

antetokounmpo-named-nba-finals-most-valuable-player
SPORTS

Antetokounmpo named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player