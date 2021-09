Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday he will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York City, during the session of the UN General Assembly.

“We will realize Mitsotakis’ demand in the US. We’ve got a meeting with ihm there,” Erdogan said.

Asked about a meeting with Erdogan in New York last weekend, Mitsotakis was far from certain they would have one. “I think our schedules do not match,” he had said.