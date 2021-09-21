NEWS

British historian Mark Mazower granted Greek citizenship

Renowned British historian Mark Mazower was granted an honorary Greek citizenship for “the promotion of Greece, its long history and its culture to the international general public.”

Mazower, who is Ira D. Wallach Professor of History at Columbia University in New York City, is also noted for contributing “to the emergence of the historically shaped identity of the Greek people” through “his scientific involvement with modern Greek history,” according to the announcement in the Government Gazette, dated September 17.

Born in London in 1958, Mazower studied history at the Universities of Oxford and John Hopkins, specializing in Greece, the Balkans and, more generally, 20th-century Europe. His current interests include the history of the 1821 Greek War of Independence, and the historical evolution of the Greek islands.

The decision is signed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Interior Minister Makis Voridis.

