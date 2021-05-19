NEWS

Tsipras: ‘We honor the memory of the victims of Pontic Greek genocide’

The leader of the main opposition Alexis Tsipras marked the anniversary of the Pontic Genocide, the massacre of ethnic Greeks who lived on the shores of the Black Sea by the Turks during World War I and the subsequent Greek-Turkish war, saying “it led to the death and uprooting of a significant part of Hellenism.”

“We honor the memory of the victims of the Pontic Greek genocide that led to the death and uprooting of a significant part of Hellenism with a long history. We honor the Pontian Greeks contribution to the social, cultural and economic restoration of Greece,” he said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

He noted that the promotion and recognition of the historic truth and the preservation of memory is a struggle not only for the past but mostly for the present and the future.

 

