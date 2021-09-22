NEWS

Home of the Ancient Gods designated a national park

home-of-the-ancient-gods-designated-a-national-park
[InTime News]

Mt Olympus, covering 23,562 hectares in central Greece, has at long last been designated a national park in a presidential decree published Tuesday.

The area is divided into three zones, as well a fourth one on the Elassona side to prevent unwanted construction in the future.

Zone A (3,471 ha) forms the park’s core and is a protected area where only scientific research, forestry work and the maintenance of the E4 path are allowed.

Zone B (5,570 ha) includes all three climbing refuges located on the mountain and allows low-key ecotourism activities. Maintenance and improvement works will be allowed on the shelters but not the creation of new ones. Vehicles are allowed on existing roads.

New mountain shelters and facilities for visitors to rest are allowed in Zone C (4,521 ha), along with beekeeping, free-range grazing, agriculture and hunting.

Zone D on the outskirts covers ​​13,842 ha. 

Environment
READ MORE
Left to right: The prime ministers of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic and Spain Pedro Sanchez, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa walk after delivering statements during the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit, in Athens, on Friday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Climate change uniting southern EU countries

[InTime News]
NEWS

Turkey must abandon ‘illegal actions,’ Mitsotakis tells EUMED9

[InTime News]
NEWS

EU’s Mediterranean states urge global action to fight climate crisis

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM says climate crisis a fight ‘we don’t have the right to lose’

[Greenpeace]
NEWS

Greenpeace decries drill plans off Cretan coast

europe-just-had-its-warmest-summer-on-record-eu-scientists-say
NEWS

Europe just had its warmest summer on record, EU scientists say