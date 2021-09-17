climate-change-uniting-southern-eu-countries

Left to right: The prime ministers of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic and Spain Pedro Sanchez, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa walk after delivering statements during the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit, in Athens, on Friday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

The leaders of the countries of the European Union South reiterated their firm commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement and to the goal of limiting the increase of global temperatures by 1.5 degrees Celsius in relation to pre-industrial levels.

This was agreed with the Athens Declaration on climate change and the environment in the Mediterranean, which was adopted within the framework of EUMED 9,on Friday.

The summit was convened in the wake of the devastating summer heat, drought and flooding by leaders from Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Slovenia, Malta, Portugal and Spain.

It was also attended by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a joint statement, the leaders said that the Mediterranean was now suffering “unprecedented ecological damage and response capabilities are being stretched to the limit.”

“Such vulnerability is going to increase due to the accelerating impacts from climate change in the region leading to losses in welfare in terms of economic impacts due to climate change,” the statement said.

Apart from the central issue of climate, the summit also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, as well as security in the Eastern Mediterranean. Particular importance was attached to the ability of the countries of the South to shape their positions together on key issues, which can also be a driving force for decisions at the European Council level.