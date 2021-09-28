NEWS

Migrants ace knowledge part of citizenship test

About 1,700 migrants out of 2,100 who sat for the first countrywide examination for the Sufficient Knowledge Certificate for Naturalization achieved a score of 70 or higher, out of a possible 100, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Those who matched or exceeded the minimum required grade will be notified to appear for an interview to establish whether they fulfill the “economic and social criteria” to be granted citizenship.

Candidates must have filed income statements over the past three years and worked a minimum number of days annually. Social criteria are “about if someone has integrated into the Greek way of life,” says an official at the ministry’s Citizenship Secretariat.

“For example, some had said in the past that they were not going to send their daughters to school because they don’t need the education. This is unacceptable; school is mandatory,” the official said.

