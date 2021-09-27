PM: ‘Substantial deepening’ of Greek-French cooperation with frigates deal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece and France are heading towards “a substantial deepening of the strategic cooperation” with Athens’ decision to buy French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes for the Hellenic Navy.

“I will have the opportunity tonight to meet and discuss extensively with President Macron and tomorrow morning there will be announcements that will be made at the Elysee Palace. We are heading towards a substantial deepening of the strategic cooperation between Greece and France,” he told semi-official broadcaster ERT in an interview from the French capital on Monday evening.

The deal also includes a clause on mutual defense assistance.

Mitsotakis, on his way back from the UN general assembly in New York, and French President Emmanuel Macron were to meet in the French capital later Monday. Official announcements on the deal are expected on 10 a.m. (Greek time) Tuesday.

The two leaders will inaugurate the exhibition “Paris-Athens: Birth of Modern Greece” at the Louvre Museum.