Tents set up for quake-stricken residents in southern Crete

[Intime News]

Greek authorities set up tents for the homeless residents of the village of Arkalohori in southern Crete on Monday evening, after an earthquake registering 5.8 on the Richter scale killed one person and injured 20.

Tents were also set up at villages along the municipality of Minoas Pediadas, where hundreds of homes have been damaged.

The majority of the old buildings in Arkalohori sustained heavy damage and were deemed unsafe. Members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and members of the Hellenic Red Cross set up a temporary tent camp for Monday night.

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides arrived at the area Monday afternoon, heading the team that oversees the reconstruction work.

