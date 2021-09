At least one person has died after a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck the southern island of Crete on Monday.

According to the mayor of Arkalochori village, the victim is a construction worker who was restoring a local church.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at 9.17 a.m. local time (0617 GMT), with an epicenter 246 kilometers (153 miles) south southeast of the Greek capital, Athens.