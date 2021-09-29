naval-group-welcomes-frigate-deal

French defense contractor Naval Group has released a video following Greece’s defense deal with France for the acquisition of three defense and intervention frigates (FDIs) for the Hellenic Navy for €2.9 billion with an option for a fourth.

The frigates will be built by Naval Group in Lorient, in western France.

“The FDI HN will be a power and sovereignty asset for Greece,” the state-controlled company says in the video.

“With the FDI HN, the Hellenic Navy will have a state-of-the-art and highly performant surface fleet,” it says.