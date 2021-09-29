Parliament vote on frigate deal on Oct 7, report says

A parliament vote to ratify Greece’s defense deal with France will be held Thursday, October 7, the state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reported Wednesday citing government sources.

In a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he expected that the agreement would draw support from all mainstream parties.

France and Greece on Tuesday sealed a deal for the latter’s acquisition of three defense and intervention frigates (FDIs) for the Hellenic Navy for €2.9 billion with an option for a fourth.