Schinas: Greek-French agreement a step towards EU defense union

The agreement signed between Greece and France on Tuesday is “a step towards defense union,” European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for the Promotion of our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday in Brussels.

“Defense union will not happen from one day to the next, using a magic wand. It will be the result of a series of specific and tangible measures which will strengthen solidarity between the member-states,” he said when asked to comment on the Greek-French defense agreement and the need to create a defense union in Europe at a press conference on migration and the asylum.

“The Greek-French defense agreement is, indeed, such a step,” he added. [ANA-MPA]