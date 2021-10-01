turkish-jets-fly-over-eastern-aegean-islets

As Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman raged against this week’s Greek-French defense deal, Turkish fighter jets conducted unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean on Friday.

At 11.26 a.m., a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islets of Makronisi and Anthropofagoi near Fournoi, at an altitude of 29,000 feet. They were followed about a minute later by another pair of jets flying in the same area at 11,000 feet.

The overflights came shortly after Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic slammed the agreement signed in Paris on Tuesday as “a threat to regional peace and stability.”