NEWS

Turkish jets fly over eastern Aegean islets

turkish-jets-fly-over-eastern-aegean-islets

As Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman raged against this week’s Greek-French defense deal, Turkish fighter jets conducted unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean on Friday.

At 11.26 a.m., a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islets of Makronisi and Anthropofagoi near Fournoi, at an altitude of 29,000 feet. They were followed about a minute later by another pair of jets flying in the same area at 11,000 feet.

The overflights came shortly after Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic slammed the agreement signed in Paris on Tuesday as “a threat to regional peace and stability.”

Turkey
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Ankara expresses ire over Greek-French defense agreement

10-us-senators-urge-biden-to-hold-erdogan-accountable-for-democratic-crackdown
NEWS

10 US senators urge Biden to hold Erdogan accountable for democratic crackdown

[Reuters]
NEWS

Turkey looking at further defense cooperation with Russia, says Erdogan

[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: No intention ‘to enter into arms race’ with Turkey 

[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

head-of-us-senate-foreign-affairs-committee-warns-turkey-against-new-s-400-purchase
NEWS

Head of US Senate foreign affairs committee warns Turkey against new S-400 purchase