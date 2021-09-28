head-of-us-senate-foreign-affairs-committee-warns-turkey-against-new-s-400-purchase

The head of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reiterated warnings that Turkey will face sanctions if it proceeds with its intended purchase of a second batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

“We were crystal clear when we wrote the CAATSA law: Sanctions are mandated for any entity that does significant business with the Russian military or intelligence sectors. Any new purchases by Turkey must mean new sanctions,” Senator Bob Menendez, who heads the committee, wrote on its official account on Twitter, referring to the 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act.

The post comes after similar warnings expressed by a US State Department spokesperson to Greece’s state broadcaster ERT hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the decision.