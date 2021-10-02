US, Turkey defense chiefs discuss regional security

US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed future security cooperation between the two NATO allies over a telephone call Friday, according to a report in Hurriyet newspaper Saturday.

The report cited a statement by Turkey’s Defense Ministry which said that the two exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense.

“The two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening military ties between the two nations through closer cooperation and coordination,” the statement said.​​​​​​​