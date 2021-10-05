NEWS

Greece eyes business in Libya as mission offices reopen

greece-eyes-business-in-libya-as-mission-offices-reopen
[AMNA]

Following the inauguration of the Consulate General of Greece in Benghazi and the reopening of the Greek Embassy in Tripoli, Greece is eyeing business in the North African country.

A business mission led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis gauged conditions for the return of Greek companies, which left the country during the civil war. Outstanding debts to these companies, mostly in the transport and health sectors, are estimated at €78 million. 

Greece, Italy and Turkey are the three main players vying for influence. Greek firms are eyeing the sectors of energy, transport, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and construction. Fragogiannis reiterated Greece’s positions on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya and the Turkey-Libya memorandum. Libyan officials made clear that the Tripoli-based unity government does not intend to upset ties with Turkey.

Diplomacy Business
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Competition, chips, AI on table at first US-EU trade and tech meet

[EPA]
NEWS

EU legal advisor: Diesel software faces strict limits

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

EU approves Greek measures allowing PPC rivals access to electricity

[Reuters]
NEWS

Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA Covid-19 vaccine output

[Attica Region/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Fifty-one businesses in Attica destroyed by wildfires

environment-is-low-priority
NEWS

Environment is low priority