greece-eyes-business-in-libya-as-mission-offices-reopen

Following the inauguration of the Consulate General of Greece in Benghazi and the reopening of the Greek Embassy in Tripoli, Greece is eyeing business in the North African country.

A business mission led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis gauged conditions for the return of Greek companies, which left the country during the civil war. Outstanding debts to these companies, mostly in the transport and health sectors, are estimated at €78 million.

Greece, Italy and Turkey are the three main players vying for influence. Greek firms are eyeing the sectors of energy, transport, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and construction. Fragogiannis reiterated Greece’s positions on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya and the Turkey-Libya memorandum. Libyan officials made clear that the Tripoli-based unity government does not intend to upset ties with Turkey.