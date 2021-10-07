pm-lambasts-syriza-for-continued-opposition-to-france-defense-deal

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis lambasted opposition party SYRIZA for its continued opposition to the defense agreement between Greece and France during a parliamentary debate on ratifying the agreement on Thursday.

“You have been exposed and must explain why you now reject what you were hoping to achieve in December 2020,” said Mitsotakis, referring to an interview by SYRIZA leader Tsipras who argued in favor of a close relationship with France.

Mitsotakis also discussed the possibility of Greek armed forces assisting French forces in ongoing operations in the Sahel and mentioned several countries that have a presence in the area without having defensive agreements with France.

“Greece has not agreed to participate in this military force but even if we did, it would be done in this framework. Your populist rhetoric about repatriated coffins draped with the Greek flag is the most despicable thing I have heard in this chamber since I became prime minister,” said Mitsotakis.

The prime minister also stressed that Greece has the economic ability to purchase both the Belharra frigates and the Rafale fighter jets.

The parliamentary debate is ongoing.