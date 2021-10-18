NEWS

Dendias to attend EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dendias is expected to meet with his Luxembourg counterpart Jean Asselborn.

He will also have a working breakfast with his Libya counterpart Najla El Mangoush that will include other EU foreign ministers as well.

According to the website of the Foreign Affairs Council, the EU ministers will discuss developments in Afghanistan, Tunisia, Cyprus and the Western Balkans. They are also due to approve conclusions on the Eu’s military operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. [AMNA]

 

Diplomacy EU Politics
