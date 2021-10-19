financial-prosecutor-s-office-investigating-coronavirus-media-campaign

The Financial Prosecutor’s Office has been investigating the coronavirus information campaign since April 2020 according to sources within the justice system available to Kathimerini. Specifically, the investigation is looking into the allotment of 31 million euros given to Greek media to promote the government’s campaign.

The investigation is looking into possible criminal liabilities of staff employed by the company that was assigned with managing the outgoing payments made by the information campaign to various Greek media corporations. They are specifically looking if there was any complicity in breaches of fiduciary duty and the legalization of income acquired through illegal activity.

The Financial Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation following a lawsuit filed at the Supreme Court by 48 citizens in April. The section of the report by the 48 citizens that could potentially implicate political figures has been passed on to parliament in May. [AMNA]