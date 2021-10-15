citizen-protection-minister-condemns-wall-built-by-far-left-group

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has condemned the brick wall illegally built inside an Athens University building and torn down on Friday by police and municipal workers.

“Universities cannot be an illegal construction space, nor are they places of violence. They should be centers for education, freedom, and by extension safe spaces for students, professors, and staff. We serve law and order and the true rights of students,” read an announcement uploaded by the minister to social media.

As reported by Kathimerini, a group of unknown individuals who said the belong to the extra-parliamentary Left decided to acquire a recreation area on campus by expropriating a hall which was originally built as an events space. On Thursday, members of the group verbally abused university officials when they tried to stop them. The wall has since been torn down.